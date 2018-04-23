Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana

news

Huddersfield striker Colin Quaner has agreed to play for the Ghana national team after meeting the Head Coach Kwesi Appiah

Quaner born and bred in Germany to Ghanaian parents is eligible to play for Ghana since he has never been featured by the German National School.

Kwesi Appiah after meeting with the player confirmed to KweseEspn that the talks were successful and that Ghana Football Association will now need to facilitate for a nationality switch.

“We had a good discussion and he is willing to play for Ghana.

“The Ghana Football Association will now have to handle the paperwork required because so that he can be eligible for us.”

Quaner played for Germany in the u-20 level but has not recorded a single for the Die Mannschaft as he turns 27 on 18 June this year.

The 26 year old has played for Fortuna Dusseldorf II,Arminia Beilefield,Ingolstadt and Union Berlin

Kwesi Appiah also met players like Daniel Amartey and Christain Atsu in his visit to the United Kingdom.