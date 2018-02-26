news

Interim coach of the Ghana Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe has revealed the secret to her side winning the maiden edition of the 2018 WAFU Zone B championship.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe was speaking to the media after the final against host Cote D’Ivoire and she did state earlier that she almost lost her cool as the Black Queens were not adhering to her instructions at the beginning.

“I told them when we score in the first 15 minutes we make sure they don’t equalize and continue to pile up more pressure”.

Unfortunately, my girls were being bullied by their structure and their strength and structure and we managed to stay intact with the one goal that we have”.

“Honestly, somewhere in line I was getting out of hand because what I wanted them to do, they were doing otherwise.”

The goal game through Janet Egyir in the first half and that was what saw Ghana emerge champions against Cote D’Ivoire.

Mercy Tagoe alluded her team’s victory to them heeding to her advice to calm down and pass the ball.

"I realized that the strength the Ivorians were too much for my players because I realized they were bigger and stronger than my players”.

“I then toild them to keep their clam, keep their composure, pass the ball,just do the one touch thing and infact it did work.

Ghana are set to face Japan in an international friendly later in the year before coming back to play in the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

Ghana will be hosting the tournament which starts on 17 November 2018