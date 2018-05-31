Home > Sports > Football >

Iker Cassilas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo


Throwback Thursday Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo

Casillas glorifies Zidane after his resignation in interesting tweet

Zinedine Zidane resigned in the early hours of Thursday morning after winning 3 successive titles.

However, Zidane after overseeing three successive European campaigns has did feel he did need to leave on a high.

One football personality who had quite some nostalgia after Zidane’s Real Madrid exit was Iker Casillas.

Casillas was the man in post when Zidane scored the winning goal against Bayern Leverkusen in 2002 to help Real Madrid win the 9th World Cup.

 

Zidane returned to be the assistant manager as Real Madrid won its 10 and title in 2013/2014.

Zidane returned 2 seasons later as the substantive manger to get real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League in 2015/2016,2016/2017 and 2017/18.

Casillas took to twitter to post a picture of himself and Zinedine Zidane standing over the Cibeles with the Champions League trophy.

