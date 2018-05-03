Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player of the year

news

Ghana international Jordan Ayew took home three awards during Swansea City end of year awards, including being voted club’s Player of The Year.

Jordan has been one of Swansea’s bright spots this season, as the club battles to maintain their status in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is the only Swans player to have recorded double figures in terms of goals this season, having netted 11 times in all competitions.

Jordan’s impressive form saw him handsomely rewarded during the club’s end of year awards held on Wednesday night.

The Ghana striker won the club’s top scorer award, as well as the goal of the season award for his Maradona-esque goal against Wolves in the FA Cup.

He also walked home with the flagship Player of the Year Award after receiving an overwhelming number of votes from his Swansea teammates.

The Black Stars forward is one of the club’s key players this season and will be hoping to continue his fine form as Carlos Carvalhal side fight to escape relagation.