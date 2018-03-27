I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight

news

The football world probably knows his as the renowned professional footballer who has played the game in England, Italy and Germany.

For the lifestyle people, Kevin-Prince Boateng is probably known as that German-born Ghanaian player who is husband to model Melissa Satta.

On humanitarian grounds, Kevin-Prince Boateng is a human rights activist whose fight against racism has always been a priority.

Having walked off the pitch with his teammates supporting him for being racially abused, Prince Boateng has gained recognition for his fight to make the world be a better place for everybody.

READ MORE: Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-­ African champ

Boateng’s young age and old age have significance in the racism fight. The 31-year-old in an interview published on the UN Human Rights YouTube page says:

“When I look back to when I was younger, when I was a kid, I had to fight against racism. I was abused in my childhood. I always tried to ignore it because I didn’t have the tools to fight it.

“Now today I’m older and I have the tools and I have the possibility. That’s why I said I wanted to do something against it because I always said I wanted my kids to grow up not knowing what racism is.

“We still suffer today like we suffered in 2013 and in the past before. That drives me every day to do something against it.”

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan is the 9th highest scoring active international footballer

The fight against racism, however, has not been an easy task for Boateng who is ever willing to take up the challenge and do the best he can.

“To be an icon of something, to fight something so big is very difficult I take the challenge, I want to help as much as I can. I want to bring people together who suffered the same and we have to stand against,” Kevin-Prince Boateng continues.

“I just want people to speak up. Don’t be quite anymore because we’ve been quite for so long. I was quite when I was younger but I’ve learnt to use my words and to fight against it. Fight, don’t give up.”

The Ghana international currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany having previously played for Hertha BSC, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in the same country.