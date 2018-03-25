Home > Sports > Football >

The 9th highest scoring active international footballer


Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international footballer

The former Sunderland striker has scored 51 goals after being capped 105 times by Ghana, making him the country's all-time goal scorer.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is the only African in a list of active footballers to have scored 50 international goals.

The former Sunderland striker has scored 51 goals after being capped 105 times by Ghana, making him the country's all-time goal scorer.

And he is ahead of ex-Manchester and Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie and former Liverpool forward Tim Cahill but 10 goals behind Messi.

Portugal and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 1st on the list with 81 goals.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum Ghana Premier League Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum
Ghana Premier League: Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter Allies Ghana Premier League Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter Allies
Football: Xavi named global ambassador by 2022 World Cup organisers Football Xavi named global ambassador by 2022 World Cup organisers
Football: Thomas Tuchel turns down Bayern Munich -- reports Football Thomas Tuchel turns down Bayern Munich -- reports
Ghana Football: PFAG happy with start of Ghana Premier and Division One Leagues Ghana Football PFAG happy with start of Ghana Premier and Division One Leagues
Video: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with Barcelona...bullet
2 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
3 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien attracting interest...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to...bullet
8 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international...bullet
9 Black Queens 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations duly...bullet
10 Transfer News Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives at LA Galaxy...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel Ex-Dortmund coach reportedly signs deal with Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk continues to search for a World Cup formula as the Socceroos take on Colombia
Football Coach Van Marwijk chases first Australia win
German midfielder Leroy Sane told a press conference on Sunday that Brazil will miss Neymar in the friendly between the nations
Football Brazil are better but will still miss Neymar - Germany's Sane
A combination photo shows Iran's Ehsan Haji Safi (L) playing during a 2014 World Cup qualifying football match and Iran's Masoud Shojaei playing during a World Cup 2018 qualifying match
Football Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club