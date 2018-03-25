The 9th highest scoring active international footballer

news

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is the only African in a list of active footballers to have scored 50 international goals.

The former Sunderland striker has scored 51 goals after being capped 105 times by Ghana, making him the country's all-time goal scorer.

And he is ahead of ex-Manchester and Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie and former Liverpool forward Tim Cahill but 10 goals behind Messi.

Portugal and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 1st on the list with 81 goals.