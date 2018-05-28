Key players who could give Egypt a push in Russia

news

The Pharaohs of Egypt will be one of the contingents that will representing Africa in one spectacular fashion.

The 7 time African champions are in the same group with host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

We look at the players that will definitely be the key men as Egypt embark on their quest to be the first team to reach at least a World Cup semifinal. However the Pharaohs will have to win their first ever match at a World Cup to do

We look at the very few players that will give Egypt the push in order to change records.

Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian forward obviously will be the star turner at the 2018 World Cup following a remarkable season after annexing the golden boot in England with 32 goals.

Mohammed Salah converted the penalty kick that sent Egypt into the 2018 World Cup in game against Congo.

Mohammed Salah’s form in the Liverpool jersey has been remarkable and in no doubt has dictated the pace for Merseyside. Mohammed Salah has been instrumental to Liverpool’s role in making it to the final of the 2017/2018.

Mohammed Salah obviously deserves some accolades and indeed the reigning PFA and CAF African Player of the Year will look to assert his dominance on the World stage as he looks to strive for the FIFA Men’s Best Player in addition to his accolades.

Salah picked up an injury in his final game of the season which was the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiev against Real Madrid.

However, the Egyptian folks are very hopeful that their key man should be ready for the continental showpiece

Mohammed Salah also announced in his personal twitter handle that he is confident of playing in the World Cup.

Ahmed Hegazy

West Bromwich Albion’s Ahmed Hegazy should certainly be that rock at the back of the Egyptian defense. The defender had a great start in the Premier League but the player who was acquired from Al Ahly had quite an average debut season in the English topflight.

West Bromwich Albion could not avoid the drop and will now move to play in the Championship. Hegazy will then put the season which ended did not end on the best of notes past him and look to be one of the stars for Egypt.

Essam EL Hadary

Veteran goalkeeper El Hadary will be that man who would want to finally show the World he has outlived the test of time to be in Russia 2018. The 45 year old started his international career six years after Egypt’s last appearance in the World Cup in 1990. El Hadary has gone on to register his name in the folklore of the African Cup of Nations as he has been the goalkeeper to annex 3 successive titles with the Pharaohs of Egypt.

El Hadary currently has 156 caps with the Egyptian national team and did not start the tournament as Egypt made a return to the 2017 African Cup of Nations after 7 years of exile. However, Ahmed El Shenawy picked up an injury in the opening game and El Hadary stepped in and manned the post to guide Egypt the team to his personal 4 final.

Hadary who now plays for Al Tawoun in Saudi Arabia will definitely be that leader as the skipper of the side who is to give the team some inspiration and motivation off and on the field.

Ahmed El Mohammedy

The full back has always been an ever loyal servant of English manager Steve Bruce hence gained immense experience on the English football landscape. It will be accurate to admit that alone will not guarantee his output for Egypt when the whistle goes in their opening game against Uruguay on 15 June 2018.

El Mohammedy has had stints with English sides which include Sunderland, Hull City and now Aston Villa in the space of 8 years from 2010 to 2018.

El Mohammedy featured 29 times all season for Aston Villa in the Championship and played in the 2018 Championship playoff final which saw his side lose to Fulham at Wembley on 26 May 2018.

Mohammed Elneny

The Arsenal midfielder undoubtedly will have to give the Egyptian side the push they need at the 2018 World Cup. Mohammed Elneny in the 2017 African Cup of Nations was that player that kept things going in the middle of the park as he stringed passes and aided the side to make the final.

Elneny had 32 appearances in all competitions in the past season for Arsenal and picked up an ankle injury on 22nd April, 2018 in a win against West Ham. However, the player is set to make the World Cup after his situation was carefully looked at after the game.

Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”

Egypt will look at this winger as indeed one of the key men not for this World Cup but a few years to come. The 23 year old blessed with trickery at his foot and a knack for scoring with finesse is a product of the Al Ahly academy.

The player nicknamed after the French legend played the 2017/2018 season on loan to Kasimpasa had an impactful season as he finished the season as the highest scoring winger with 13 league goals in 31 matches.

Trezeguet also provided 7 assist for Kasimpasa in the process as he side finished 8 in the Turkish Super Lig

Trezeguet did not only allow his escapades to also happen in the league but he did as well make it transpire in the Turkish cup competition where he scored 3 goals and 1 assist in 2 games.

Hector Cuper will definitely fall on Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet to provide that creativity, trickery and some goals. He should be definitely that player to watch with Egypt aside Mohammed Salah in the 2018 World Cup.

We in Africa can only wish Egypt the very best in Group A as they are paired with host nation Russia Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.