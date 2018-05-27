news

Sergio Ramos has been criticised after he was seen laughing and smiling as Mohamed Salah walked out of the Champions League final with a shoulder injury.

Liverpool’s talisman was forced off in the 31st minute after being hauled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain. Ramos hooked Salah by the arm and the Egyptian landed awkwardly as he fell.

Salah was in tears as he left the pitch and his hopes of playing for Egypt at the World Cup this summer are now in jeopardy. Meanwhile, subsequent television footage caught Ramos laughing and smiling with the assistant referee at the same time Salah was walking off the pitch.

‘Ramos amused there, not sure what’s going on there,’ Gary Lineker said as the footage was played on BT Sport. ‘He was mildly irritating at other times in the match as well.

‘Ramos, extraordinary player that he is, can be like that.’

Ramos’ conduct has also been widely criticised by fans who also saw the incident.