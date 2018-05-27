Home > Sports > Football >

Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury


Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury

Liverpool’s talisman was forced off in the 31st minute after being hauled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain. Ramos hooked Salah by the arm and the Egyptian landed awkwardly as he fell.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sergio Ramos has been criticised after he was seen laughing and smiling as Mohamed Salah walked out of the Champions League final with a shoulder injury.

Liverpool’s talisman was forced off in the 31st minute after being hauled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain. Ramos hooked Salah by the arm and the Egyptian landed awkwardly as he fell.

Salah was in tears as he left the pitch and his hopes of playing for Egypt at the World Cup this summer are now in jeopardy. Meanwhile, subsequent television footage caught Ramos laughing and smiling with the assistant referee at the same time Salah was walking off the pitch.

‘Ramos amused there, not sure what’s going on there,’ Gary Lineker said as the footage was played on BT Sport. ‘He was mildly irritating at other times in the match as well.

‘Ramos, extraordinary player that he is, can be like that.’

Ramos’ conduct has also been widely criticised by fans who also saw the incident.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
Football: Zidane place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again Football Zidane place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again
Football: Salah injury 'serious', says Liverpool boss Klopp Football Salah injury 'serious', says Liverpool boss Klopp
Football: Ronaldo's future casts cloud over Real's historic treble Football Ronaldo's future casts cloud over Real's historic treble
Football: Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real
Football: Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success Football Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
5 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
10 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Liverpool fans were left devastated by the final loss to Real Madrid
Football Liverpool sees red after Champions League final flop
Egyptian fans flocked to watch their hero Mohamed Salah, only to see him forced off with injury
Football Egyptians root for Real Madrid after Salah forced off
Loris Karius had a night to forget as two costly errors ruined Liverpool's hopes of a sixth European Cup triumph
Football 'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Zinedine Zidane
Football Zidane lauds 'crazy' third consecutive Champions League title