Asante Kotoko are arguable the worst side when it comes to penalty shootout in the history of African club football

The Kumasi giants have surprisingly lost all the nine (11) penalty shootouts, they have been involved on the African continent, after their defeat against CARA Brazzaville on Wednesday.

1979

The Kumasi Sports Stadium appeared like a cemetery when minors in terms of African football, Kadiogo from Burkina Faso shocked the Porcupine Warriors in front of their vociferous fans. Thy handed the former African champions a 0-1 defeat in Cup Winners’ Cup to cancel out the 0-1 loss in Burkina Faso and subsequently, stunned Kotoko 3-5 in the resultant shootout and qualified at the expense of the hosts.

1985

Asante Kotoko second disappointment in penalty shootout was against FC Leopards of Kenya. They drew 2-2 on aggregate, before the Kenyans won 5-4 on penalties.

1988

Asante Kotoko third heartbreaking moment in penalty shootout came against FC 105 of Gabon. They drew 2-2 on aggregate, before the Kenyans won 4-2 on penalties.

1991

The fourth slip Kotoko had in a penalty shootout happened in 1991 against Asfa Yenega of Burkina Faso in the Cup Winners Cup. The Porcupine Warriors won 1-0 in Kumasi, but lost 0-1 in Ouagadougou in the return leg. Asante Kotoko lost the shootout 3-2 after Frimpong Manso and Ampeah had wasted their kicks.

1993

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Zamalek

The Kumasi giants and the Egyptians, home and away fixtures ended goalless and Zamalek won the tie breaking exercise 7-6 on penalties to emerge champions of Africa. Agyemang Duah missed the penalty that gave Zamalek the trophy.

1999

Asante Kotoko emerged 1-0 victors on home soil and lost by the same margin in Cairo to Al Masry. The Porcupine Warriors lost in the shootout to exit the Cup Winners Cup in the second stage of the campaign.

2004

USM Alger won 2-0 in Algeria and suffered a 0-2 defeat against the Porcupine Warriors. In Kumasi, the ‘Fabulous Boys’ broke the hearts of their home fans by losing 1-3 in the penalty shootout and got knocked out from the CAF Champions

League.

2005

Asante Kotoko after their elimination from the 2004 CAF Champions League settled on the Confederation Cup. They progressed all the way to the final and set a date with their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a 1-1 draw against Hearts in Accra, but were held to another one all draw in Kumasi and the shootout went in favour of the Phobians who won 8-7.

2007

Asante Kotoko won 1-0 against Port Authority of Gambia and lost the return leg by the same margin in Banjul, but the Kumasi giants suffered 4-2 defeat in the penalty shootout in the CAF Champions League.

2010

Asante Kotoko lost their 8th penalty kicks in the history of the African Inter Clubs competition after they were handed a 2-4 defeat against ASC Linguere of Senegal in the penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score line.

2018

Asante Kotoko won 1-0 against CARA Brazzaville in Kumasi and lost the return leg 1-0 by the same margin to throw the game into a penalty shootout. During the shootout Porcupine Warriors faltered again by losing 6-7 against the Congolese.