Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure has stated he was untreated unfairly when he was with the Porcupine Warriors.

The striker who now plays for Ivorian club Asec Mimosas stated that Kumasi Asante Kotoko failed to treat him with respect.

The striker in an interview with Asempa Fm spoke to the fact that the Kumasi based club failed to give him respect

“I was not paid but was playing for the club,they did not treat me with respect.

“My contract was terminated and I was sacked from the club,”

The Burkinabe international scored the only goal when ASEC Mimosa defeated Aduana Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup.