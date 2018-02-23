Home > Sports > Football >

La Liga on Facebook welcomes Sulley Muntari in Twi and Pidgin


Sulley Muntari signed for Deportivo La Coruna on a short term deal which is to see him play for the club from now to the end of 2017/2018 La Liga season.

The official Facebook page in order to relate with the Ghanaian folks who watch the Spanish top flight welcomed the Sulley Muntari in Twi and Pidgin.

The post had a picture of Sulley Muntari in  a Deportivo branded tracksuit with the caption

“Black Star Sulley Ali Muntari finally sign plus Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña after that long trial level chale plus the new coach den former teammate Clarence Seedorf. Y3ma wo tiri nkwa 3wo akw3nya fofroo yimu. 

Make u no forget to tune in tonight for LaLiga 8pm sharp Deportivo de la Coruña against RCD Espanyol!”

Sulley Muntari was handed a chance by his former teammate at AC Milan by letting him undergo trial at the club where he passed and that got him a deal with Deportivo La Coruna.  

Deportivo’s next game will transpire tonight against Espanyol.

