Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has played for


Ghanaian Players Abroad

Sulley Muntari has played for a host of top clubs during his football career. Here are the highlights.

  Published:



Sulley Muntari has officially completed his transfer move to Spanish La Liga club Deportivo de La Coruna.

The 33-year-old started training with the Spanish La Liga club on February 9, 2018 after coach Clarence Seedorf put him on a trial.

Muntari will stay with the club to the end of the season.

Having played for some top clubs in Europe, the challenges ahead of his experience in the Spanish league will be nothing new with respect to fooball.



Liberty Professionals




 

Udinese




 

Portsmouth





 

Inter Milan




 

Sunderland




 

AC Milan





 

Al Ittihad




 

Pescara




 

Deportivo La Coruna



Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player

Sulley Muntari has also made national appearances for Ghana playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil. He also played a part for the Black Starlets before being called into the senior national team.

Black Stars




 

