Nana Agyemang :  Sports Analyst wants license to start "wee" farm

Ace Sports Analyst, and football coach Nana Agyemang has made a plea to government to soften laws on cannabis in order to allow him to legally grow marijuana in Ghana.

The former Okwawu United and Sekondi Eleven Wise Head Coach was speaking on the Executive Morning Show on Class Fm where he outlined benefits of the plant which included oil extracts which medicinal properties to cure cancer and other health conditions.

According to him, the foreign exchange potential we can amass from the plant can really go a long way to help the economy. As a matter of fact, the cannabis growing business is one he wanted to invest in.

“I want a license where I can grow cannabis legitimately and export it to other countries who have a proper research and development department that can turn this into serious medicine to help us all and generate revenue for government through taxes,”

He also feels that marijuana as a crop has not been looked at properly because of societal stigma it comes as a result of people who gain side effects from smoking it.

“I think we need to take a second look and have a national debate because there is a serious lack of understanding. Cannabis has been bastardised as something that Rastafarians just put in there and smoke but it is much more than that”

Nana Agyemang also highlighted the plant being used as a material for construction in the form of hempcrete as it is done in Austrialia.