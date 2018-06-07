NSA PRO denies taking bribe from Tiger Eye PI team

news

National Sports Authority boss Public Relations Federica Mensah-Davies has denied receiving bribe after being caught on camera receiving money from the Tiger Eye PI.

The amount was to be an appreciation for her apparent influence in facilitating the travel of some individuals abroad.

However in speaking to Citi Fm Ms Mensah-Davies said the former Protocol Officer of Hearts of Oak begged her to receive the money

“Acquah said he wanted me to help him to help him travel and he brought the person. He told me I don’t do visa here.

He told me he had a problem and wanted money from some guy. He then brought the guy and I told him I could not ask because I could not help him.

He then told me to take the money for water but I refused because I told him I could not help him.

Acquah told me to take the money so that he can take it back.

I then took the money and he escorted the guy and he then later came to collect the money.

I just did a silly mistake to help somebody”

Frederica Mensah is the second person to deny receiving “bribe” from the Tiger Eye PI team