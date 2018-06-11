Pulse.com.gh logo
Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie


Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie

Grace Ashie explains why she did not fear being implicated in the Anas number 12 expose

play
Gospel Artiste has revealed former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi did not pay for singing jingles for the Black Stars.

Grace Ashie is well known for composing “jama” songs which include “Black Stars Ye nie” which have been used to by various support groups to chant the Ghana Black Stars.

This comes on the back of Ghana Football being brought down to its knees after the premiere of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

READ ALSO:Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positions

In speaking to Rainbow Radio, Ashie stated had no fear of being implicated in the documentary entitled “number 12” documentary.

‘’I was not scared about the Anas expose because since 2006 till now, Kwesi Nyantakyi never paid me a coin for any of the songs I produced for the national team. I am daring the former GFA boss to deny or confirm my claims. The GFA did not pay me a penny. I always gave him my songs, he will play the songs but he will not pay me. He will only commend my efforts but never gave me a pesewa.’’ 

‘’The GFA never paid for any of my travel expenses. You can call him and find out for yourself. I was never paid. I was always going to the GFA but I was never paid a penny,’’

However,Grace Ashie did state that her passion and love for the country motivated her to keep singing for Ghana ’

“My love for the nation and her patriotic act led me to compose these songs.’’

READ ALSO:Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo

Nyanatakyi resigned from the GFA,WAFU,CAF and FIFA following the 90 day ban meted to Nyantakyi by FIFA.

