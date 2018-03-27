Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos welcomes third child


Spain and Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and his wife he welcomed a new son into the world on Sunday.

Ramos did not hesitate to announce this exciting news on his Instagram feed to the amazement of his followers.

Ramos posted a picture of him and partner Pilar Rubio with the new born baby with the caption

We are very happy to introduce you to Alejandro, born today at 6:24PM, 3.1kg. Thank you for sharing our joy. I love you Pilar Rubio.'

Ramos has been dating Pilar Rubio since December 2012 and the couple have two sons in Sergio Jnr and Marco. The two are Three and two years old respectively and the couple will now welcome Alejandro Ramos.

Real Madrid will then prepare to face Las Palmas after the international break on 31 March before playing Juventus on 3rd April,2018 in the UEFA Champions League

