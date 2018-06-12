Pulse.com.gh logo
Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning


Anas number 12 expose Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning

Moses Foh Amoaning believes those running football now should not come close to managing it

  • Published:
play
Lawyer and Sports journalist Moses Foh Amoaning has called on government to replace the corruption-laden Ghana Football Association with a new entity to manage football in the country

This call emanates from fallouts from the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary entitled number 12 which include the government taken steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The video had over 80 referees and football officials including the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi which rocked the GFA leading to the resignation and banning of Mr. Nyantakyi.

The Attorney General has triggered the processes to officially liquidate the Ghana FA at the Registrar General’s Department and to place an injunction on the executives to stop functioning as officials of the Association, the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid confirmed to the media.

Mr. Foh Amoaning in speaking to Francis on the Morning Starr said claims that FA is immune from government intervention is a mirage and must be disregarded.

“There must be a new body to run football in Ghana if the GFA is dissolved. If the GFA has involved in activities that has brought shame to the country, it is important we liquidate it. Another legal entity must be raised to front Football in the country. The legal entity that will be brought in to front Ghana football must have principles that govern it. Principles that must be adhered to”.

