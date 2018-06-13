news

Lopetegui has lost his job as manager of the Spanish national team after being announced as the next Real Madrid.

Lopetegui had been accused for having secret arrangements with Real Madrid as he prepared the Spanish national team to the World Cup.

It was announced on Tuesday in a press conference that Lopetegui will not be the one in charge of the former World Champions prior to their quest to reclaim the status as World Champions yet another time.

The 51 year old was in charge of the side for two years and has agreed a three year contract at Real Madrid with to replace Zinedine Zidane

Lopetegui was undefeated in his 2 year stint with “La Roja”

The Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rabiales did state that his outfit had not informed about any negotiations between their employee Lopetegui and Real Madrid until the latter announced his employment

Spain will play Portugal in their opening game in Group on Friday