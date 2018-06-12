Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Startimes outdoor streaming service for 2018 World Cup


Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup

StarTimes outdoor World Cup coverage in conjunction with Slydepay to watch all 64 World Cup matches on the App

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes on Tuesday announced that its App video streaming service is officially launched in Ghana ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

StarTimes plans to give all Ghanaians the opportunity to watch the World Cup on the move anytime and anywhere.

To mark launching of the new service, the first 30,000 users can enjoy a very attractive EARLY BIRD PROMO for watching World Cup on the StarTimes App.

From 12 to 14 June, the first 30,000 subscribers only need to pay a discounted GHC 7.00 for 38 days to subscribe to “ON Sport” bouquet on StarTimes App to watch all 64 World Cup matches in HD.

READ ALSO:Key players who could give Egypt a push in Russia

The original prices of the “ON Sport” service includes GHC 2.50 per day, GHC 10.00 for 1 week and GHC 25.00 for 38 days.

However, these prices have been discounted for the first 30, 000 subscribers to GHC 1.50 for 1 day, GHC 6.00 for 1 week and GHC 7.00 for 38 days.

Besides live matches, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows will also be available on the 5 StarTimes sports channels in the StarTimes “ON Sport” service.

 “It is impossible to miss any moment of the World Cup with our App. There is absolutely no need to worry about the weather condition, signal quality, electricity or being in transit. Wherever you may be, with just a steady internet connection, the StarTimes App will get you fully entertained.”  Akofa Djankui, Head of marketing for StarTimes Ghana told reporters.

She added that over 70 channels on the StarTimes App, coving movies, series, documentaries, music and sports, are currently open to all users for free in a limited time.

The StarTimes App can be downloaded in various channels, including Google Play, App Store and StarTimes websites.

READ ALSO:Key players who could give Egypt a push in Russia

All 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will also be available and in HD on the StarTimes decoder.

Credit: StarTimes Ghana

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Soccer: Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off Soccer Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off
#Number12: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup
Football: Ghana court suspends football federation Football Ghana court suspends football federation
Football: Uruguay 'humble' despite Suarez, Cavani firepower Football Uruguay 'humble' despite Suarez, Cavani firepower
#Number12: Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating
Football: Australia ready for France World Cup test despite team changes Football Australia ready for France World Cup test despite team changes

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World...bullet
7 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
8 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top...bullet
9 Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashiebullet
10 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Russia will try to defy low expectations after a miserable run of form ahead of the World Cup
Football Hosts Russia have point to prove in World Cup opener
Neymar was the main attraction for local fans at Brazil's open training session in Sochi on Tuesday
Football Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training
2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen speaks to the press after a training session
Football Eriksen's Denmark not a one-man show, says coach Hareide