Stephen Gerrard gets first coaching job in Scotland

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard has been giving a coaching role with Scottish football powerhouse Rangers.

Talks between the 37 year old who was known as “Mr Liverpool” and the Glasgow based side has reached advanced talks on Sunday.

Gerrard then signed a 4 year deal with the side on Friday.

Rangers then called a conference where fans gathered outside the Ibrox Stadium to see their new boss revealed to them.

There was one fan spotted with an English jersey with no 4 inscribed at his back

After Gerrard was finally unveiled he spoke to the club’s official website where he did say he was delighted of being appointed the boss of Rangers.

"I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved."



Rangers are third on the Scottish league log and will host Kilmarnock before going on to face Aberdeen

Celtic who are on top of the table is managed by Brendan Rodgers who happens to be Gerrard’s former manager at Liverpool.