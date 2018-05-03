Home > Sports > Boxing >

Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing before first fight


Shocker Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing before first fight

Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing following him being denied the licence to practice the sport

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has retired from boxing after being denied the license to practice the profession from the British Boxing Board of Control.

Rio Ferdinand intended to step into the ring for the first time at the Bet fair’s contender to defender fight.

Ferdinand released the statement to retired from his newly lost passion where he did express his disappointment.

Here is the full statement from Ferdinand announcing his retirement where did make the decision after receiving the statement from the BBBoC stating his declined license application will not be reviewed

'Having been training 4-5 times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on Betfair's Defender to Contender challenge.

“Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, after notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a license, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time.

'To say I'm disappointed by this decision is an understatement. To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBoC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, not only for me, but also to Richie, Mel and the countless others who have dedicated their time to my boxing development over the past six months.

'Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it's OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It's important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it you’re all, but sometimes things work against you.”


Ferdinand played for Manchester United from 2002 to 2014 and won 6 Premier League title including one UEFA Champions League title with the Manchester club
 

