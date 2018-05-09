Team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster

news

9 May, 2001 is one day football lovers in Ghana would always want to forget but never will. It was indeed one gloomy day as 127 perished at the Accra Sports Stadium due to a fracas between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

We look at the teams paraded by the two sides on that faithful Wednesday night which ended 2-1 in favor of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Late Cecil Jones Attoquayefio was the coach of Hearts of Oak. Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s dugout was led by German Ernst Middendorp

1. Sammy Adjei

2. Amankwaah Mireku

3. Jacob Nettey (C)

4. Dan Quaye

5. Stephen Tetteh

6. Adjah Tetteh

7. Charles Allotey

8. Edmund Copson

9. Ishmael Addo

10. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

11. Charles Taylor

Substitutes

1. Eben Dida

2. Kwame Ali

3. Joe Ansah

4. Bernard Don Bortey

5. Kenneth Sarpong

6. Dan Oppong

Kotoko

1. Osei Boateng

2. Kwaku Duah 'Cashbola'

3. Godfred Yeboah

4. Dan Acquah

5. Joseph Hendricks

6. Stephen Oduro

7. Lawrence Adjei

8. Godwin Ablordey (C)

9. Shilla Alhassan

10. Nana Frimpong

11. Frank Asoah

Substitutes

1. Eric Nii Baah

2. Kwaku Kyere 'puma'

3. Anas Mohammed

4. Francis Akwaffo

5. Angelo Dedon

6. Abedi Sarfo

7. Joe Okyere

A commission led by Sam Okudzeto was set up by the President of Ghana at the time to look into the matter.

Accra Hearts of Oak ended up as champions of the Ghana Premier League in 2001 with 64 points with Kumasi Asante Kotoko coming in 2nd with 55 points