Team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster


Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster

We look at the players Hearts and Kotoko paraded on the 9th May,2001 which will surely give you a nostalgic feeling about Ghana Football

  • Published:
play
9 May, 2001 is one day football lovers in Ghana would always want to forget but never will. It was indeed one gloomy day as 127 perished at the Accra Sports Stadium due to a fracas between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

We look at the teams paraded by the two sides on that faithful Wednesday night which ended 2-1 in favor of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Late Cecil Jones Attoquayefio was the coach of Hearts of Oak. Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s dugout was led by German Ernst Middendorp

1. Sammy Adjei

2. Amankwaah Mireku

3. Jacob Nettey (C)

4. Dan Quaye

5. Stephen Tetteh

6. Adjah Tetteh

7. Charles Allotey

8. Edmund Copson

9. Ishmael Addo

10. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

11. Charles Taylor

Substitutes

1. Eben Dida

2. Kwame Ali

3. Joe Ansah

4. Bernard Don Bortey

5. Kenneth Sarpong

6. Dan Oppong

 

 Kotoko

1. Osei Boateng

2. Kwaku Duah 'Cashbola'

3. Godfred Yeboah 

4. Dan Acquah 

5. Joseph Hendricks 

6. Stephen Oduro 

7. Lawrence Adjei

8. Godwin Ablordey (C)

9. Shilla Alhassan

10. Nana Frimpong

11. Frank Asoah

Substitutes

1. Eric Nii Baah

2. Kwaku Kyere 'puma'

3. Anas Mohammed

4. Francis Akwaffo

5. Angelo Dedon

6. Abedi Sarfo

7. Joe Okyere

 

A commission led by Sam Okudzeto was set up by the President of Ghana at the time to look into the matter.

Accra Hearts of Oak ended up as champions of the Ghana Premier League in 2001 with 64 points with Kumasi Asante Kotoko coming in 2nd with 55 points 

