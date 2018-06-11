The Ayews have a new manager in Potter

news

Swansea City have appointed English manager Graham Potter as the new manager. Potter had an interesting campaign with Swedish club Ostersund last season as he managed to lead the side to the round of 32 stage.

Potter also led Ostersund to the Swedish Cup in the 2016/2017 season.

Swansea City who were relegated to the championship will look to Potter to aid the side to return to the Premier League.

Graham Potter has the track record of taking Ostersund from Sweden’s football fourth tier to finally getting them to the top flight in 5 seasons where they have stayed for 2 seasons.

Jordan and Andre Ayew got relegated into the championship last season.

Jordan Ayew scored 11 goals in 44 games in all competitions which saw him win the clubs’ Player’s player of the year, highest goal scorer and best goal of the season.

Andre Ayew on other hand ended the 2017/2018 season with 12 games at Swansea City.