The NDC government took our £23000 3 to 4 years ago

Madam Helina Cobbinah a member of the May 9 disaster board of trustees has revealed the NDC government closed the board account.

Madam Cobbinah was speaking to Metro Fm as she stated that the government gave awarded the board 3 billion old Cedis to bury the victims of the May 9 disaster.

"The government gave us money (3billion) and we used some to buy coffin to bury all the victims of the May 9th disaster and as at now (17yrs) we haven't gotten any help again from any government since the disaster happened "

Although the board have not received money from the government ever since the outfit has been able to utilize the fund allocated to the family.

"The fund allocated to the families of the victims is growing very well and some of the children of the victims have completed universities, Polytechnics etc"

"We did the bid up to SHS and due to the better results of some of the children, we decided to further their education and one of them is doing his Master's degree in Norway"

She then revealed a fixed deposit of £23000 was taken out of the account and the fund was close thereafter.

"We bought a fixed deposit with 23,000pounds but the NDC government closed the account about 3-4years ago and took all the money"

 "We have written letters to the Accountant General Department  but to no avail and as at now we don't know their reason for closing the account"

A ceremony was held at the Accra Sports Stadium to commemorate the 17th Anniversary since the incident occurred

