Transfer News :  Former WA All Stars Player Amando Joins CD Toledo from AD Alcorcon

Ex-Ghanaian under-20 midfield dynamo Mohammed Amando has joined Spanish Segunda side Club Deportivo Toledo after spending one and half season with Agrupacion Deportiva Alcorcon (AD Alcorcon) on a two year contract.

The rugged midfielder exclusively revealed to Pulse Sports about the move to CD Toledo after several offers from Real Mallorca, Laganes, Murcia, and CD Toledo, but settled on Toledo due to playing time assured by the former Barcelona and Sevilla player Onesimo Sanchez, who is now the manager at the Salto del Caballo.

The 20-year old was very instrumental in midfield for W All Stars when they won their first ever Ghana Premier League title two seasons ago and very active with the Black Satellites in 2016 when they failed to qualify for the CAF Total U-20 Championship held in Zambia earlier this year.

Amando officially completed the two-year deal to his new Club in the early hours of Friday December 29 and would start training with Toledo early next week.