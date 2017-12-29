Official :  Dynamic midfielder Jordan Opoku joins Kotoko for the third time

news

Jordan Opoku has joined Kumasi Asantte Kotoko for the third time in his career after he sealed a one-year loan deal with the side.

The former player Feyenoord penned down his signature on contract documents at the club's secretariat on Wednesday, ending speculations over his future having been part of the club's preseason training.

The Porcupine Warriors who won the MTN FA Cup in their quest to excel at the continental stage when they represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup have been hunting for experienced players to add up to the existing ones, so Jordan Opoku who has also seen it all in continental football would be a part of the solution.

Jordan Opoku move to Kotoko is the third time, having first done so from Feyenoord Academy in 2006, and left in 2011 and rejoined them from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 and left in 2016.

And after stint with Sakaeo FC in Armenia where he played in the 2017 season he has sealed a deal with Ghanaian giants

Jordan told asantekotokosc.com his target is to help improve the team for the tasks ahead.

"We will be playing on both the local front and in Africa and that requires a good team. I am here to do my part to help. Football is a team sport and so it won't take me alone to improve the team but the collective effort of everyone here," he said.

"I am here to do my part and i'm confident that my colleagues would also do theirs so that, together, we can put the team at a respectable position," he concluded.

Jordan Opoku was part of the Berekum Chelsea team that reached the money zone of the 2012 CAF Champions League.