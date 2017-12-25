Urgent Transfers :  Ghanaian players who should totally switch clubs in the January transfer window

news

When 2017 finally ends there will be some players who will be very much relieved.

This is because unlike previous years, the year has generally not brought good omen for their careers.

In a year where many things went wrong for Ghana football, so did it not go so well for the majority of the country’s players.

But for just a selected few, many Ghanaian footballers found themselves languishing on the benches of their respective Europeans clubs.

Meanwhile, others too could also only manage cameo appearances, with their places torn between the substitutes and the treatment table.

In short, 2017 has not been good for many Ghanaian players at club level and they must start thinking about moving elsewhere if they want to get their careers back on track.

Pulse Sports takes a look at some Ghanaian players who need to totally switch clubs during the January transfer window.

1. Daniel Amartey

Leicester City utility man Daniel Amartey has had a frustrating year so far at the English club. The 23-year-old has gone from a regular in the Foxes’ team to a total benchwarmer.

Perhaps the departure of Claudio Ranieri has really affected Amartey’s chances of getting first team action, with new manager Claude Puel preferring Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi as his defensive midfield marshal.

Although Amartey has still managed to keep his place in the Black Stars team despite his place on the Leicester bench, he needs to move in January or risk losing his place in the nation team. Playing just 34 minutes of Premier League football since the season began is definitely not the best.

2. Baba Rahman

The story of Baba Rahman is one that has been very unfortunate. Just when the left-back was starting to pick up at Chelsea, a serious injury kept him on the sidelines after he tore a ligament at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The 23-year-old has not played since then and it is clear that he has no future at Chelsea under current manager Antonio Conte. The Italian prefers to play with wing-backs – a role Rahman is not used to.

Perhaps, it’s time to find a new club and already clubs like Fenerbache and West Brom have been mooted as potential suiters. A switch in the January transfer window could prove to be the turning point in his career.

3. Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew’s move to West Ham United was supposed to spur his career on to greater heights. However, after a year and half with the Hammers, the deputy Black Stars captain is struggling to kick on.

A serious knee injury disrupted his debut season but he returned to finish the campaign strongly. Unfortunately, this season has not gone as Ayew would have wished, with the attacker once again finding himself on the bench.

Ayew used to be a favourite of erstwhile manager Slaven Bilic, but new West Ham gaffer David Moyes appears not too convinced about the 27-year-old’s suitability to his style. Moving in January to a club where he would be afforded more playing time is something he now needs very badly.

4. Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus utility man Kwadwo Asamoah has been more of a peripheral figure at the club in the last two years. The 29-year-old has seen his role as wing-back reduced since Alex Sandro was signed from Porto.

The Brazilian is currently the first choice of manager Max Allegri and it doesn’t look like Asamoah will be getting into that team anytime soon.

Early in the year there were reports of some Turkish clubs courting the Ghana international, however, he is believed to have signed a new contract with the Oldies in December. Having won so much at Juventus over the years, it is time he moves in search of regular playing time.

5. Sulley Muntari

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari’s case is a special one. The former AC Milan and Inter Milan man has been without a club since July, when he parted ways with Italian side Pescara.

A player of Muntari’s quality should definitely not be clubless and the January transfer window presents him the perfect opportunity to get a new club.

The 33-year-old needs to get active and it must be in January.