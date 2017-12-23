Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in 5-goal thriller

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez hopes his side can kick on after a thrilling 3-2 victory at West Ham ended a run of nine Premier League games without a win.

The result moved the Spaniard's side out of the relegation zone after they had slipped from sixth in October to 18th.

"It's difficult when you have a bad run," said the former Liverpool manager. "What was really important was to win, and to have a good performance against a good team.

"It is important not to be in the bottom three at any time, not just at Christmas."

In an eventful match at London Stadium, Senegalese midfielder Henri Saivet played a big role in two goals inside in the first 10 minutes.

First, his loose pass was picked up by Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic, who raced into the area before slotting past Rob Elliot.

That lead lasted only four minutes as Saivet - making his first league start under Benitez - atoned for his error with a 25-yard free-kick that sneaked inside Adrian's near post.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice before they went in front, when Mo Diame fired in from Christian Atsu's pass.

But they almost ceded their lead immediately - the Hammers winning a penalty when Michail Antonio was brought down by Ciaran Clark, only for Elliot to save Andre Ayew's low effort.

Atsu soon made it 3-1 with a poked finish after a swift break, but David Moyes' side gave themselves more than a fighting chance when Ayew smashed home after Andy Carroll's header was parried.

Newcastle survived a frantic closing spell to secure a victory that brought relief for the travelling fans.

