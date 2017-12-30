Home > Sports > Football >

Word on the Pitch :  WORDOP group impart the word of God through football


Christain group WORDOP organize an event on boxing day to preach the word of God to people of Enyainman in the Central Region through football

wordop word on the ptich.jpg play
Inhabitants of Enyainman, close to Mankessim in the Central Region, received good tidings during the Christmas festivities as the WORDOP team introduced an exciting package to the youth of Enyanmain and its environs.

An initiative christened “Word On the Pitch” was the gift to the people of Enyanmain on 26th December,2017.

The “Word on the Pitch” event is one which seeks to infuse preaching the gospel with the beautiful game of football.

wordop football skills.jpg play

The maiden edition of the glorious event commenced with praise and worship session followed by a gospel “Jama” competition and football skills competition.

Two football teams, which competed largely in the activities ,were Mankessim based side Paloma FC and EM Academy from Enyainman.

The word and altar call was delivered by Reverend Philip Thompson who graced the occasion/ He admonished the young athletes and all gathered to put God first in whatever they do.

wordop rev thompson.jpg play

He also advised them to strife to improve their skills.

WORDOP, which put the event together, operate under the slogan “Shining Jesus both on the Pitch and outside the pitch.”

The Organizing Secretary of the WORDOP team explained to Pulse Ghana that their vision is to get athletes predominantly footballers to be steadfast in their religious life.

wordop team.jpg play The WORDOP team 

This, he said, was to produce athletes who reflects God’s glory on the pitch and in other aspects of their lives.

The group, as part of its mission, do follow up on the athletes who participate in their events to support their growth in Christianity.

According to the Organizing Secretary, gospel musicians glorify the Lord with their voice and that can also apply in the football arena where footballers glorify the Almighty with their feet.

Twellium Foundation, Cowbell and T.S.G transport and Logistics supported the event.

WORDOP are set to carry out their mega plans in the year 2018.

