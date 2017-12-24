Home > Sports >

Sad :  Son of former Arsenal star Eboue bullied in school over dad's suspension


The ex-footballer, who made millions of Euros playing in England and Turkey, is now struggling to cope with his life as he has also been handed a year ban by FIFA from playing football.

Former Arsenal football club star, Emmanuel Eboue, has revealed losing all his properties to his ex-wife and now lives in a friend's bunker.

34-year-old former Arsenal star told UK's Daily Mirror that schoolmates bulled his son after they learned that he was suspended for a year by FIFA.

"At school you know how the children talk. They were laughing at him and saying, 'Your Dad was banned by FIFA and will not play any more'. So it was very, very difficult," he said.

Aside losing all his properties to his wife, he has faced a heartbreaking estrangement from his three kids--daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12, and son Mathis, nine-- who he has not seen since June.

As Christmas approaches, Eboue will not be able to spend time with his own children.

That, he said: "It hurts me a lot. They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

