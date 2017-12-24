Home > Sports >

Video :  Watch highlights of the ex-Arsenal player who has been rendered poor by his former wife


Video Watch highlights of the ex-Arsenal player who has been rendered poor by his former wife

The former footballer, who made millions of Euros while playing in England, has also lost all his properties to his ex-wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal football club star, Emmanuel Eboue, is now living in abject poverty after a bitter divorce with his wife.

The former footballer, who made millions of Euros while playing in England, has also lost all his properties to his ex-wife.

READ MORE: New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe

play Eboue was hit with a 12 month FIFA ban after a dispute with his former agent (Image: Philip Coburn/Daily Mirror)

 

Eboue, now 34, hides from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife.

He made the staggering revelation about his situation in an interview with UK-based Daily Mirror.

Aside losing all his properties to his wife, he has faced a heartbreaking estrangement from his three kids--daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12, and son Mathis, nine-- who he has not seen since June.

As Christmas approaches, Eboue will not be able to spend time with his own children.

That, he said: "It hurts me a lot. They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

play Emmanuel Eboue pictured with his wife and baby in happier times (Image: Getty)

 

He now sleeps on a mattress in a friend's [Yasmin Razak] bunker, uses public transport and washes his own cloths.

Of Yasmin, he said: "I call her house The Bunker. I can hide there. She has children. I don’t want to disturb them, so I sleep on the floor.”

He told the Mirror he would jump at the chance of working with former club Arsenal or players’ union the PFA.

play Emmanuel Eboue on the pitch for Arsenal (Image: Getty)

READ MORE: Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Kane and Alli

"I would accept help from anywhere but if my previous club wants to help me then I would be very, very happy. Maybe I could help the young players?

“The PFA helped me when I had my problems with my agent. If they gave me a job, even if it wasn’t a big, big job," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Statement: Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw
In Kumasi: Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw
Football: Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick Football Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick
Sad: Son of former Arsenal star Eboue bullied in school over dad's suspension Sad Son of former Arsenal star Eboue bullied in school over dad's suspension
Video: Watch Emmanuel Eboue as he shares his story of losing everything and being rendered homeless Video Watch Emmanuel Eboue as he shares his story of losing everything and being rendered homeless
Football: Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip Football Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip

Recommended Videos

Wonder Goal: Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goal Wonder Goal Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goal
Wonder Goal: Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastle Wonder Goal Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastle
Wonder Goal: Raphael Dwamena Amazing Goal Wonder Goal Raphael Dwamena Amazing Goal



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Eboue Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and...bullet
2 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses...bullet
3 Video Watch highlights of the ex-Arsenal player who has been...bullet
4 Video Watch Emmanuel Eboue as he shares his story of losing...bullet
5 Sad Son of former Arsenal star Eboue bullied in school over...bullet
6 Photos Top seven finest strikers Ghana has ever producedbullet
7 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in...bullet
8 Marie-Claire Rupio See photos of Christian Atsu's stunning...bullet
9 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST private jetsbullet
10 President's Cup Kotoko vs Hearts in numbersbullet

Related Articles

Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Football Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit
Football Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub
Football Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Kane and Alli
Football Manchester City's Guardiola says Aguero will decide own future
Mourinho Manager lashes United after Leicester frustration
Premier League Five things we learned from weekend games
Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for Swansea City
Football Middlesbrough axe Monk just hours after victory
Football Manchester United denied by late leveller, slip 13 points behind City

Top Videos

1 Wonder Goal Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goalbullet
2 Wonder Goal Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastlebullet
3 Wonder Goal Richmond Boakye-Yiadom top strikebullet
4 Christian Atsu's first Premier League goal for Newcastle Unitedbullet
5 Wonder Goal Agyemang Badu scores debut goal for Bursaspor in...bullet
6 Wonder Goal Paintsil-gól I FTC-Videotonbullet
7 Video Black Starlets shares the spoils with Tanzaniabullet

Sports

Southampton striker Charlie Austin goes past West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017
Football Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct
Carlos Carvalhal, then Besiktas head coach, pictured during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tel Aviv on December 1, 2011
Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
The South Africa-Zimbabwe Test match at Port Elizabeth will be the first to be played in South Africa
Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez celebrates
Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise