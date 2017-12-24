Video :  Watch Emmanuel Eboue as he shares his story of losing everything and being rendered homeless

news

Former Arsenal football club star, Emmanuel Eboue, is now living in abject poverty after a bitter divorce with his wife.

The former footballer, who made millions of Euros while playing in England, has also lost all his properties to his ex-wife.

Eboue, now 34, hides from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife.

He made the staggering revelation about his situation in an interview with UK-based Daily Mirror.

Aside losing all his properties to his wife, he has faced a heartbreaking estrangement from his three kids--daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12, and son Mathis, nine-- who he has not seen since June.

As Christmas approaches, Eboue will not be able to spend time with his own children.

That, he said: "It hurts me a lot. They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

He now sleeps on a mattress in a friend's [Yasmin Razak] bunker, uses public transport and washes his own cloths.

Of Yasmin, he said: "I call her house The Bunker. I can hide there. She has children. I don’t want to disturb them, so I sleep on the floor.”

He told the Mirror he would jump at the chance of working with former club Arsenal or players’ union the PFA.

"I would accept help from anywhere but if my previous club wants to help me then I would be very, very happy. Maybe I could help the young players?

“The PFA helped me when I had my problems with my agent. If they gave me a job, even if it wasn’t a big, big job," he said.