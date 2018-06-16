news

Spain could only manage a point against as Ronaldo remained resilient with a hat-trick to make sure the game ended 3-3.

We now look at both La Roja and the Selecao of Portugal fared on the night

Portugal

Rui Patricio 6

He may have conceded three goals which he could do little about but seemed like a safe pair of hands for the rest of the game.

Cedric Soares 7

He was great as he surged forward and he was one of the few who could square off with Costa

Pepe - 6

He went down too easily for Costa’s 1 goal and looked a little rusty against an in-form striker.

Jose Fonte - 7

He did his bit as he could do little about the Spanish goals.

Raphael Guerrero 7

He put up as a solid performance but sometimes could not get the hang of Spanish passes

William Carvalho - 7

He was strong and powerful, did not lose possession easily and won the ball back several times.

Joao Moutinho - 7

Very industrious and dependable for Portugal, and kept going as he legs could carry him.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

He could pass as the weak link for Portugal on the day as he was brought off in the second half whilst on a yellow.

Bernardo Silva - 6

He was quite on the average and did not seem like his normal explosive self

Goncalo Guedes - 6

He went through a number of counter attacking sequences but the end product was missing mostly

Cristiano Ronaldo - 10

Cool and calm under pressure for the penalty, lucky for his second, but stupendous for the third. Amazing performance from the reigning FIFA Men’s Best Player

Spain

De Gea -5

An absolute howler for his second goal conceeded and unsighted for his third goal conceded explains it all. Very bad night for arguably the best goalkeeper in the World

Nacho - 7

He enjoyed the best of both worlds in this game from the defender.

Villian to bring down Ronaldo for the penalty and a hero in putting in the best goal he will ever score to make up for it.

Gerard Pique - 7

Good in possession as ever, and with Ronaldo scoring from two set pieces and a goalkeeping error he will feel unlucky to concede three.

Sergio Ramos - 7

Some beautiful cross field balls and passing, looked fairly solid at the back especially against Guedes

Jordi Alba - 6

A quiet game by his standards, good in possession as expected but not as much of an attacking threat as usual.

Sergio Busquets - 7

Winning the ball back consistently, and spreading possession, Busquets remains calm and collected.

Koke - 7

The man behind the passing, never takes the headlines but kept Spanish midfield ticking

David Silva - 8

An impressive performance to link with Costa up front, and a constant danger for Portugal.

Isco - 9

A brilliant talent, controlling the passing and play all over the pitch. His skills and trickery frustrated Portugal.

Andres Iniesta - 7

Tired towards the end before being substituted, but showed glimpses of his passing that oozes class.

Diego Costa - 9

One of his best performances in a Spanish shirt, two goals and an overall good performance. He was Unlucky to be subbed.