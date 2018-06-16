This how players fared in the most exciting 2018 World Cup group game so far
He may have conceded three goals which he could do little about but seemed like a safe pair of hands for the rest of the game.
He was great as he surged forward and he was one of the few who could square off with Costa
He went down too easily for Costa’s 1 goal and looked a little rusty against an in-form striker.
He did his bit as he could do little about the Spanish goals.
He put up as a solid performance but sometimes could not get the hang of Spanish passes
He was strong and powerful, did not lose possession easily and won the ball back several times.
Very industrious and dependable for Portugal, and kept going as he legs could carry him.
He could pass as the weak link for Portugal on the day as he was brought off in the second half whilst on a yellow.
He was quite on the average and did not seem like his normal explosive self
He went through a number of counter attacking sequences but the end product was missing mostly
Cool and calm under pressure for the penalty, lucky for his second, but stupendous for the third. Amazing performance from the reigning FIFA Men’s Best Player
An absolute howler for his second goal conceeded and unsighted for his third goal conceded explains it all. Very bad night for arguably the best goalkeeper in the World
He enjoyed the best of both worlds in this game from the defender.
Villian to bring down Ronaldo for the penalty and a hero in putting in the best goal he will ever score to make up for it.
Good in possession as ever, and with Ronaldo scoring from two set pieces and a goalkeeping error he will feel unlucky to concede three.
Some beautiful cross field balls and passing, looked fairly solid at the back especially against Guedes
A quiet game by his standards, good in possession as expected but not as much of an attacking threat as usual.
Winning the ball back consistently, and spreading possession, Busquets remains calm and collected.
The man behind the passing, never takes the headlines but kept Spanish midfield ticking
An impressive performance to link with Costa up front, and a constant danger for Portugal.
A brilliant talent, controlling the passing and play all over the pitch. His skills and trickery frustrated Portugal.
Tired towards the end before being substituted, but showed glimpses of his passing that oozes class.
One of his best performances in a Spanish shirt, two goals and an overall good performance. He was Unlucky to be subbed.