If you see something, write something

As Epicgenius, Ng has made over 180,000 edits to Wikipedia and created more than 17,000 pages for the site.

Most of his work is in the service of his particular fixation: updating the articles associated with all 472 stations of the New York subway system.

“Sometimes I edit before I do homework, which is not a good thing,” Ng said. But he finds his hobby satisfying. “When I improve an article, I feel like I’ve accomplished something. I see my editing as more of a mission.”

Ng discovered Wikipedia editing when he was 13. He recalled wanting to collaborate on the page for “Gangnam Style,” the hugely popular 2012 hit by South Korean performer Psy. Shortly thereafter, Ng decided to specialize in public transit, which he considered a somewhat more useful pursuit.

He knows his hobby can become obsessive because it’s happened before. In high school, teachers told him he was capable of getting A’s if only he would stop editing Wikipedia during class. Nowadays, he tries to maintain a better balance. He writes his college course notes by hand so that he will not be tempted by his laptop.

Currently Ng devotes at least two or three hours a day editing and maintaining transportation articles. He is not alone.

Ng may be the most prolific member of the WikiProject (as like-minded editors are known) dedicated to New York City public transportation, but there are roughly 20 others. And he is not the group’s only teenage leader.

Shaul Picker is a 17-year-old senior at the Academy of American Studies who edits under the username Kew Gardens 613 — after the Queens neighborhood where he lives. Like Ng, he began seriously editing Wikipedia in eighth grade. “Some of my edits at the beginning were not constructive at all,” he said. “I’ve become a better writer through Wikipedia, definitely.”

Picker hopes to become an urban planner, and has spent the past five years improving Wikipedia articles about the subway. He has gathered information from a variety of sources, including listings of old subway timetables he has found on eBay.

Picker has been a railfan, as railfans call themselves, for as long as he can remember. His closet at home is stuffed with his collection of subway posters. Interestingly, his twin brother is not a railfan. Asked how the rest of his family feels about his transportation obsession, he said, “They bear with me.”

Both teenagers described their motivation to edit Wikipedia as a mix of personal enjoyment and a desire for public service. Ng said that editing at times felt like a video game, except that instead of getting a high score, the reward was creating a page that left the reader more enlightened.

Railfans also like to leave their signature in the edit history of popular pages. Last year the general article for the “New York City Subway” received an average of 1,750 daily page views. Ng admitted that it’s flattering to know that so many people read his handiwork.

Status among Wikipedia editors is largely determined by other editors working in the subject area. Ng’s and Picker’s user pages display their collection of “barnstars,” digital badges that colleagues have given them for their work.

The Wikipedia article for “Second Avenue Subway” is a good example of their collaboration. Two years ago, Ng noticed that the page dedicated only a single paragraph to the extension’s massive construction effort between 1968 and 1975. He added further historical background. Picker’s changes include rewrites and visual edits — adding photos of subway construction that were available from the public domain.

Their diligence paid off, and the “Second Avenue Subway” article was selected by one of Wikipedia’s impartial reviewers as a “good article” in 2016. According to Wikipedia, less than half of 1 percent of articles on the site are awarded with this recognition.

Despite having collaborated on hundreds of subway articles together, the two have never met in person. “I wouldn’t mind meeting him someday,” Ng said. “But that day is a little far-off right now because of all my commitments.”

There is some competition involved. There’s frequently a race among railfans to be the first to update a page. Picker said that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority usually released materials for committee and board meetings on the Friday before those meetings, but that as a conservative Jew, he couldn’t edit on Shabbat. Ng usually beats him in the race to update the site.

Unlike most of their peers, Ng and Picker are not active on social media, avoiding Instagram and Snapchat entirely. “It’s not productive,” Picker said.

The two teenagers independently emphasized that they are part of a community, but it is clear that they are a breed apart. Thomas Dorante, a 23-year-old graduate of the urban studies program at Fordham University, shares the same devotion to mass transit, having edited several Wikipedia articles while conducting research for his senior thesis, “Improving Transit in Southeast Queens.”

His productivity, however, usually can’t approach Ng’s and Picker’s, and the reason is simple, he said. “In high school and college,” he pointed out, “you have a lot more time.”

And yet youth can present a different set of challenges. A few weeks ago, Picker wanted to take a research trip to tour the East 180th Street Yard in the Bronx to see where a fleet of IRT cars are repaired and stored. Because he was not yet 18, he needed his father to accompany him. “He doesn’t really like the subway,” Picker said. “He only does that because I’m interested.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

STEPHEN HARRISON © 2018 The New York Times