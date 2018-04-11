Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

In Bangkok, an Intimate Hotel With an Inky Past


Opinion In Bangkok, an intimate hotel with an inky past

Though centrally situated along a busy multilane boulevard, the hotel is soundproofed and feels insulated from the hubbub, thanks in part to its hushed...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bangkok hotel play

Bangkok hotel

(Agoda)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bangkok Publishing Residence

1 Lan Luang Road; bpresidence.com

Rates

Double rooms from 4,800 baht (about $154).

Basics

Stop the presses. The fading glories of books and printing receive a retro-chic resurrection at Bangkok Publishing Residence, an intimate eight-room hotel that opened last year in the former offices of Bangkok Weekly magazine. The atriumlike four-story structure features throwback factory architecture — catwalks, exposed girders, a wire-cage lift that resembles a freight elevator — and common areas decorated with old printing machines and vintage typewriters. The result is a wondrous world that Willy Wonka might have created if he had been hooked on books rather than candy.

Location

Though centrally situated along a busy multilane boulevard, the hotel is soundproofed and feels insulated from the hubbub, thanks in part to its hushed, candlelit spaces and policy of admitting only hotel guests on the premises. Bangkok landmarks including the Golden Mount and Democracy Monument are five to 10 minutes on foot, while popular neighborhoods like Chinatown and Khao San Road are a short taxi ride away. Alas, there is no nearby skytrain or subway.

The Room

Noël Coward, Oscar Wilde and other bygone British dandies would have loved my cozy and elegant room, a Regency remake with paneled wooden doors, dark wooden furnishings, a luxurious sleigh bed and black silk robes for lounging. Should literary inspiration strike, the dresser transforms into a writing desk, and the hotel desk can provide blank notebooks and pens embossed with the hotel name. Gadgets like a Nespresso maker and flat-screen television ensure 21st-century comfort.

The Bathroom

Somewhere between a Manhattan subway station and a colonial lodge, the small but appealing bathroom was lined with white rectangular tile and wood-slat blinds over the windows. The shower was big enough to host an editorial meeting, but a tub would have been more conducive to scribbling and reading. The hotel-brand shampoo and shower gel are made with Thai white charcoal, a substance said to “emit negative ions that increase your sense of well-being,” according to the overwrought text in the room’s guest services guide.

Amenities

Crowded rooftop bars fill this teeming tall city.

The hotel bucks the trend with a private and lushly planted rooftop garden, complete with fruit trees, a small library lounge and a whirlpool tub. You can grab a banana (from the source), a best-seller (Charles Dickens, Stephen King, Agatha Christie) and plunge into cool, bubbly waters as you plunge into fictional worlds.

Dining

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well,” as Virginia Woolf wrote in “A Room of One’s Own.” Alas, it seems that Bangkok Publishing Residence missed that week of book club: The hotel has no restaurant, and the (free) minibar offers just some small packets of candies, nuts and sliced fruits, along with water and juice. The writer’s most vital nourishment and inspiration — alcohol — is also absent. Bangkok Publishing Residence does have a kitchen, however, and a copious breakfast of eggs, meats and fruits staves off total hunger.

Bottom Line

Whether you fall under the spell of the hotel’s vintage factory fantasia will depend on what price you put on style, service and seclusion — the hotel’s calling cards. The place should find avid fans among solitary bibliophiles, cocooning couples, design-magazine devotees and former publishing barons nostalgic for the heyday of print. But for anyone seeking bodily pleasures — gastronomic indulgence, cocktail therapy, spa treatments, fitness workouts — the price-to-payoff ratio is steep.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SETH SHERWOOD © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Review: In 'dutch masters,' subway seatmates, so close and yet so far Opinion Review: In 'dutch masters,' subway seatmates, so close and yet so far
Opinion: Five ways to get some culture on your next cruise Opinion Five ways to get some culture on your next cruise
Opinion: Review: On the road with mom in 'miss you like hell' Opinion Review: On the road with mom in 'miss you like hell'
Opinion: Review: 'Aloha, aloha, or when i was queen' takes on the cringeworthy Opinion Review: 'Aloha, aloha, or when i was queen' takes on the cringeworthy
Opinion: These horses are frequent fliers, just keep the hay coming Opinion These horses are frequent fliers, just keep the hay coming
Opinion: In jersey city, working to stem the rise in traffic deaths Opinion In jersey city, working to stem the rise in traffic deaths



Top Articles

1 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
2 Opinion Review: 'This flat earth' traces childhood fears no parent can...bullet
3 Opinion With changing students and times, colleges are going back to...bullet
4 Opinion Review: 'Mean girls' sets the perils of being popular to songbullet
5 Opinion These horses are frequent fliers, just keep the hay comingbullet
6 Opinion He killed a caregiver. Now even he's among Afghans...bullet
7 Opinion A couple with a lot in common, like gruesome knee...bullet
8 Opinion In jersey city, working to stem the rise in...bullet
9 Opinion The tragedy of James Comeybullet
10 Opinion Review: On the road with mom in 'miss you like...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Hospital rooms in 9 countries around the world reveal the global disparity in healthcare
In Bangkok Blind singers break through sound barrier
Luiz Loures UNAIDS deputy chief, accused of sex assault, to step down
Luiz Loures Questions mount over sex assault probe into top UN official
Strategy 34 of the weirdest photos taken in 2017
In Thailand Two people are going to prison for posting the wrong things on Facebook
In Thai Rural city emerges as sporting Camelot
The best of Bangkok Why the capital of Thailand is more than just a stopover
Lifestyle 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime, according to the world's top travel experts
Finance These are the 25 dishes you must try in destinations around the world, according to OpenTable

Opinion

Denver post, gutted by layoffs, prints a rebuke of its owners
Opinion Denver post, gutted by layoffs, prints a rebuke of its owners
Tired of your cubicle? Try a trade
Opinion Tired of your cubicle? Try a trade
Fowler, within reach of a masters title, tries to keep the past at bay
Opinion Fowler, within reach of a masters title, tries to keep the past at bay
Even With Scholarships, Students Often Need Extra Financial Help
Opinion Even with scholarships, students often need extra financial help