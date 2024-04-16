Controller and Accountant General resigns amid GhanaCard policy changes

Bosompem's time in office is particularly notable for introducing the 'No GhanaCard – No Pay' policy, an initiative designed to integrate the National Mechanized Payroll Database with the National Identification Authority's (NIA) database.

This integration allows for real-time biometric validation and verification of government employees.

The policy's primary goal was to eliminate ghost names from government payrolls, which have historically burdened the system. By decentralizing the verification process to CAGD centers across the country, the policy enhanced efficiency and accountability.

Although Bosompem's resignation marks the end of his tenure, his efforts towards streamlining payroll and strengthening the country's financial systems are likely to have a lasting impact.