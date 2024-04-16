ADVERTISEMENT
Controller and Accountant General resigns amid GhanaCard policy changes

Evans Effah

Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, Ghana's Controller and Accountant General, has stepped down from his position effective Monday, April 15, 2024.

Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem

His resignation was submitted last week to the Office of the President, pending acceptance.

Bosompem's time in office is particularly notable for introducing the 'No GhanaCard – No Pay' policy, an initiative designed to integrate the National Mechanized Payroll Database with the National Identification Authority's (NIA) database.

This integration allows for real-time biometric validation and verification of government employees.

The policy's primary goal was to eliminate ghost names from government payrolls, which have historically burdened the system. By decentralizing the verification process to CAGD centers across the country, the policy enhanced efficiency and accountability.

Although Bosompem's resignation marks the end of his tenure, his efforts towards streamlining payroll and strengthening the country's financial systems are likely to have a lasting impact.

The next steps for the Controller and Accountant General’s Department will involve building on these changes and ensuring a smooth transition.

Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

