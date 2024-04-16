Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone during 2014 World Cup debacle – Gyan

The Black Stars’ campaign in Brazil was also blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where midfielder Muntari clashed with a member of the FA following a fallout.

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth star was reported to have exchanged blows with the said management member, later revealed to be the President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker.

Asked about the incident, Gyan, who was Ghana’s captain during the 2014 World Cup, said, contrary to widespread reports, Muntari did not slap anyone.

“Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone. I was there and all I can say is that he didn’t slap anyone. I don’t want to go into details but he didn’t slap anyone,” Gyan said on Onua TV.

Meanwhile, former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah also recounted the chaotic events which transpired during Ghana’s botched World Cup campaign in his memoir.

In his autobiography, Leaders Don’t Have to Yell, Appiah said Muntari was left with bruises and blood on his face following an altercation with a management member.

"I went to Sulley Muntari’s room to find out what had happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management team member and that turned into a heated exchange,” Appiah wrote in his book.

“The heated exchange led to the management member throwing a blow at him, and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me a bruise, along with a dab of blood, that he had sustained from the incident.”

He added that, despite calming Muntari down, the player returned to the FA official’s room to vandalise his properties, including a laptop and cell phone.