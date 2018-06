news

If Marie Antoinette wanted a frosty cone of shaved ice, she might have turned to Marc Aumont, the executive pastry chef at Gabriel Kreuther and Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate.

His crystalline chocolate shaved ice, worthy of Versailles, comes piled in a coupe or cup (dine in or take out) and glossed with raspberry, mango or praline sauce. Indulge on the spot or carry it out to Bryant Park.

Chocolate shaved ice, $5, Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate, 43 West 42nd St. (Avenue of the Americas), 212-201-1985, kreutherchocolate.com.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Florence Fabricant © 2018 The New York Times