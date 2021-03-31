Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Dlamini Zuma statement on the Covid-19 alert level 1 amended regulations

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants are urged not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

With respect to other gatherings, these will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Even though provisions have been made for gatherings, we however urge all South Africans, if possible to avoid gatherings, especially vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities.