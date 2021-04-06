From decades of unrest to renewed hope for peace: Sudan's path to recovery

This has had an immediate positive impact on the country’s investments: foreign direct investments (FDI) grew by US$190.7 million (€157 million)( https://bit.ly/3rSa9Qf ) in September 2020, compared to an increase of US$116.3 million (€95.8 million) in the previous quarter. This upward momentum is expected to continue, with FDI predicted to reach US$253.16 million (€208.5 million)( https://bit.ly/3us77nC ) this year.

“Aging infrastructure and the lack of investment have slowed development, but the government has been doing more to improve the country’s connectivity with the wider world, especially now with the sanctions lifted,” explains Adel Moustafa, Country Manager, DHL Express (www.DPDHL.com) and DHL Global Forwarding Sudan.

DHL, who has been actively providing delivery, logistic and relief services in the region for decades, and works alongside aid relief agencies to handle and transport relief supplies such medicine, food and water, recently released the latest DHL Global Connectedness Index (GCI), which shows that international flows helped cushion the blow of economic distress between 2017 and 2019. Sudan’s GDP shrank significantly over that period, but imports and other inward flows held up comparatively well.

The GCI measures the development of trade, capital, information, and people flows at the global, regional, and national levels – and ranked Sudan among the top 10 countries with the largest gains in their connectedness score. Sudan and Uzbekistan showed the highest score increase of +10 from the previous index in 2017.

More recent data highlight positive growth of Sudan’s imports, which was up 11.9 percent year-on-year( https://bit.ly/2OnzbZO ) in September2020. Additionally, trading volumesin Sudan’s stock market have been growing in recent years.