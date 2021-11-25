Ghanaians embrace AirtelTigo’s “To Gu Me So” promo as more winners emerge

Drawn from across the country, the winners who were invited to receive their prizes couldn’t hide their glee during the presentation ceremony at the offices of AirtelTigo for the daily and weekly winners and at the Nima Community Park for the monthly rewards. They voiced their profound gratitude to AirtelTigo for the laudable promo initiative and kind gesture.

The over joyous Benjamin K. Bentil and Eric Sowah won GHS15,000 and GHS10,000 respectively in the monthly draw. Other monthly winners included Abdullahi Bature, Sheriff Jackson with each going home with GHS5,000.

Receiving GHS10,000 cash, Qanita Abdul Raman, one of the weekly winners expressed her appreciation saying, “I’m very elated to win this huge cash from AirtelTigo “To Gu Me So” promo. I’m going to invest this money into my business and make more profit.”

Wisdom Agbeko, from the Volta Region was part of the weekly winners and he took home an amount of GHS5,000 for participating in the promo. He articulated his delight in emerging as one of the winners and urged other users of AirtelTigo to be optimistic about winning. “I thank AirtelTigo so much for this money. I entreat all subscribers to join the ‘To Gu Me So’ promo to win just like me”, he stated.

Others have also won GHS2000, GHS1000, GHS500, GHS200, GHS100 cash prizes as well as free data and call minutes in the hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly rewards of the ‘To Gu Me So’ promo.

Wondering if you qualify? All prepaid customers (existing and new) on the network are eligible to participate in the ‘To Gu Me So’ promo. Simply build points through recharges, playing trivia, purchasing data & voice bundles for browsing and talking, transacting with AirtelTigo Money, or buying points to brighten your chances of winning. Just dial *500# and select option 1 to join now.