Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 Officially Commences

With the swearing in the new administration in March 2021, Libya has placed itself on a path of accelerated industry growth, due to the resumption of sector activities and re-emergence of international stakeholders and investors. Clear production targets, project resumptions, and emerging opportunities have positioned the country as a highly attractive investment destination. As the Ministry of Oil and Gas aggressively pursues enhanced participation by regional and global players, the Summit has come at a critical time in Libya’s energy sector transformation journey.