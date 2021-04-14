Merck Foundation and African First Ladies plan to launch media recognition of "Mask Up With Care" to mark "World Health Day" 2021 for enhancing COVID 19 awareness

“Furthermore, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies started the process of providing scholarships for local doctors, of new medical underserved specialities such as; Urology, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Pain Management, Dermatology, Neonatal, Paediatric Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Surgery Trauma and Orthopedic, Mental Health and Psychiatry and more. We are looking forward to receiving applications from doctors in underserved communities on our email: info@merck-foundation.com ” Dr. Kelej added.

“At Merck Foundation, we appreciate all the healthcare workers around the world who are on the frontline working towards containing this pandemic. Let us all work together towards a healthier and fairer world” said Dr. Kelej.

About Merck Foundation community support during coronavirus pandemic; Merck Foundation made Community donations to support the livelihood of thousands of women, casual workers and persons living with disabilities, affected by Coronavirus lockdown in the following countries in partnership with their First Ladies; Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Niger, Malawi, Liberia, Ghana, The Gambia, DR Congo, Burkina Faso and Burundi. Merck Foundation also undertook a similar relief activity in Egypt.

Merck Foundation launched Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards to help raise awareness about COVID 19, and also released a storybook “Make the Right Choice” to sensitize children and youth on how to keep healthy and safe during COVID 19 pandemic across Africa.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation also created an inspiring pan African song called ‘My White Army’ which aimed to thank the doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, who are risking exposure to the virus so everyone else can stay home and stay healthy. “This song is my personal contribution to COVID-19 response, I appreciate and salute all front line workers- doctors, nurses and health workers, for their selfless act during the COVID 19 pandemic” concluded Dr. Kelej.