Samuel Cardillo: Should we be afraid of automation and AI taking over our jobs?

One of the ways we learn better about our world is through statistics. Stats allow us to make sense of large data that would otherwise drive us insane. However, in the case of AI, statistics sometimes point one way and sometimes another. Sharing his insights on stats that imply that AI will eventually take over human jobs, Samuel Cardillo says, “The World Economic Forum claims that around 85 million jobs stand to be taken away by AI. But if you let this bit of information instill fear in your heart, you stand to walk away dismayed. That’s because it’s not the complete story. The stats also point out that some 97 million new jobs will be created by 2025. So yes, change is around the corner. Bots are entering the workspace, and they are more efficient than us in ways we cannot challenge. However, that does not mean that they will replace us in ways we like to imagine.”