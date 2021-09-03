Team Qhubeka NextHash excited to return to the Tour of Britain

Along with Dlamini and Nizzolo, also included is Australia’s Simon Clarke who will be looking to spearhead our aspirations overall as well as Giro d’Italia stage-winner Mauro Schmid.

They will be supported by multi-talented Carlos Barbero who will look to make an impact in the fast finishes as he’s done in the past, as well as the USA’s Sean Bennett who earlier this year completed his first-ever Tour de France.

Our full line-up: Simon Clarke Giacomo Nizzolo Nicholas Dlamini Carlos Barbero Mauro Schmid Sean Bennett

Simon Clarke- Rider

"I am really looking forward to it! It’s a similar sort of road racing that we grew up doing in Australia so it’s as close to going home to race as we get. It’s a race that I’ve done a bunch of times right from when I was under 23 looking to turn pro and a bunch of times since I’ve been pro. So it’s always nice to go back there, being an English-speaking country for a week or so having not been back to Australia for two years now so it should be good. It looks like a rather undulating, pretty challenging Tour of Britain this year which is interesting for me and I’m looking forward to tackling it."

Giacomo Nizzolo- Rider

"This race will be a crucial part of my preparation for the World Championships later this month. Of course, if a chance presents itself then I will look to take it, but my main focus is to ensure that I work on my shape and take the next step in building my condition towards that goal.”

Nic Dlamini- Rider

"I’m super-excited to head back to the Tour of Britain, it really is one of my favourite races as I’ve won the King of the Mountains jersey in 2019. I’m excited to go back with the team this year, we’ve got a strong line-up with punchy riders so I think it calls out for some good aggressive racing. There is quite a strong line-up overall with some big names announced for the race but I think with the team that we have this year we should be able to put out some really good results.

I am also nervous as I’ve been off competition for a few weeks so gaining the confidence again to bump shoulders in what I imagine could be some tricky conditions will be nerve-wracking but all-in-all. I’m just excited to get back to racing."

Carlos Barbero - Rider

I am very excited and looking forward to the Tour of Britain. It’s a very beautiful race with great fans in which we will look for opportunities during the eight days of racing. There are long stages with a parcour going up and down all day that surely presents a good show for everyone!

About Team Qhubeka NextHash: Team Qhubeka NextHashis a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka NextHash(formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

