UNESCO ROSA Leads Discussion on Management of Transboundary Groundwater Resources in Africa

Speaking during the session on groundwater management and governance, experts urged the member states in Africa, especially the responsible authorities to invest in the assessment of groundwater resources that is, the transboundary aquifers. This is due to the lack of data available on the transboundary aquifers (TBAs), with only 15% of these have been subjected to scientific studies which makes it difficult to manage the same. The experts also presented on the potential of applying remote sensing, as a powerful tool that can be used to understand groundwater modelling, aiding in effective management of the resources, under the uncertain climatic conditions.