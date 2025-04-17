5 key highlights of Pres. Mahama’s first 100 days: Wins, challenges, and fixes

On 7th January 2025, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially took the Oath of Allegiance and the Presidential Oath, assuming office as Ghana’s sixth President under the Fourth Republic.

The day marked a turning point for many Ghanaians following his overwhelming victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Upon assuming office, President Mahama wasted no time and immediately set to work addressing critical challenges in the power, education, and health sectors, among others.

In his first week, notable actions included convening a meeting with key energy sector stakeholders, nominating his ministerial team, directing the Inspector General of Police to investigate election-related deaths, and halting the sale of state lands.

Since then, his administration has gradually taken shape, marked by a mix of significant achievements and persistent challenges.

His first 100 days in office have generated mixed reactions. While NDC supporters have hailed his early performance as promising and progressive, critics—particularly from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)—have dismissed it as underwhelming.

Notable among the critics is Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), former Vice Presidential candidate of the NPP.

Speaking to journalists at the NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, 16th April 2025, Napo described President Mahama’s leadership so far as a colossal failure.

As the debate continues, Pulse News presents five key highlights from President Mahama’s first 100 days in office—covering the positives, the negatives, and areas in need of urgent improvement.

Positives

Probe into Corruption-Related Offences

Within the first 100 days, several former appointees from the previous administration have been invited for questioning by Ghana’s anti-corruption agencies.

Those reportedly questioned include former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Gifty Oware-Mensah, and Dr Mustapha Hamid, among others.

2. Scrapping of Taxes

President Mahama earned praise for abolishing several so-called “nuisance taxes” in the 2025 budget.

These include the betting tax, the E-Levy, and the emissions levy, among others—a move widely welcomed by the general public and small businesses.

3. Launch of the National Coders Programme

On 16th April, President Mahama launched the One Million Coders Programme—a national digital skills initiative aimed at training one million Ghanaians over the next four years in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and other tech-related disciplines.

Setbacks

Illegal Mining (Galamsey)

Though not a new issue, the fight against illegal mining continues to challenge the Mahama administration. Many observers believe the government has yet to demonstrate a firm grip on the issue.

Disappointment was also expressed over the government’s decision to amend, rather than repeal, L.I. 2462—a campaign promise many had hoped would be fulfilled.

Persistent Power Outages (Dumsor)

Intermittent power outages, locally known as dumsor, continue to plague parts of the country despite assurances from Energy Minister John Jinapor.

The administration has faced strong public criticism as it works to stabilise the national power supply.

What Must Improve

The stabilisation of the Ghanaian cedi remains a key concern, as the currency continues to experience volatility, driving up inflation and affecting the cost of living for many citizens.

Additionally, power supply remains an unresolved challenge. Despite assurances, persistent outages continue across parts of the country, highlighting the need for more concrete action to ensure energy stability.

Furthermore, illegal mining continues to pose a significant threat to the environment and local communities.