52% of voters support removal of Chief Justice – Global InfoAnalytics poll

A recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a majority of Ghanaians support the removal of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The poll, which sampled 2,545 respondents between 7th and 16th April, indicates that 52% support the removal of the Chief Justice, while 20% are opposed. A further 18% were neutral, and 11% had no opinion.

The data also shows that a majority of voters in all regions—except Ahafo and Upper East—support the Chief Justice’s removal.

In the Greater Accra Region, 58% support her removal, with 16% opposing. In the Ashanti Region, 37% support removal, while 32% oppose it. In the Central Region, 51% support her removal compared to 16% opposition.

According to the poll, voters across all levels of education support the Chief Justice’s removal:

Among those with Junior High School (JHS) education, 57% support her removal compared to 17% who oppose. Among those with Senior High School (SHS) education, 50% support and 21% oppose. For respondents with tertiary education, 54% support removal while 18% oppose it. Among those with no formal education, 37% support removal, and 30% oppose.

Background

On 26th March, a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President Mahama had received three separate petitions calling for the removal of the Chief Justice.

In line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the President referred the petitions to the Council of State to commence the required consultation process.

Minority Cautions Against Chief Justice’s Removal

Meanwhile, the NPP Minority Caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on judges, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), and members of the clergy to resist what he described as politically motivated attempts to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office.