Former NPP parliamentary candidate resigns from party over years of maltreatment

A former parliamentary candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Akontombra Constituency, Appiah-Kubi Baidoo, has resigned from the party.

According to him, the decision follows years of maltreatment meted out to him and his family by certain unnamed individuals within the party.

A letter dated 16th April 2025, addressed to the constituency chairman, reads:

I hope this message finds you well. Kindly accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from the New Patriotic Party.

This decision has been reached after years of mistreatment directed at me and my immediate family by the party. All efforts, including written appeals, to draw the attention of the National Executives have yielded no results.

It added:

I would like to thank the party for the opportunity to serve as a District Chief Executive and three times as its Parliamentary Candidate for the Sefwi Akontombra Constituency.

I unreservedly apologise to the thousands of supporters and sympathisers who have stood by me through thick and thin over the last two decades, and who may, in one way or another, be affected by my resignation.

The development comes as a major blow to the NPP, especially amid ongoing efforts by its leadership to restructure the party following the heavy defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the 12-member post-election review committee, chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has submitted its findings to the national leadership outlining the reasons behind the party’s loss.