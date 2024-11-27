‘I have never seen anything like that’ - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah on fans booing Kudus before penalty miss

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has expressed shock about how some Ghanaians reacted to Mohammed Kudus taking the last-minute penalty against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars were awarded a stoppage-time penalty in their 2-1 defeat to the Menas after Kudus was fouled. He, however, missed from the penalty spot to rescue a point for Ghana in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying round match on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Some fans on the day, especially those seated close to the VIP stand, were captured celebrating Niger’s opener and subsequently jeering the West Ham player as he went on to take the last-gasp penalty.

This, Ankrah said was surprising to him, and it was a sight he’s never seen in football, particularly for a home team.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face show, he noted the whole spectacle was heartbreaking.

It was very, very sad. I didn't watch it live but I watched the replay and when... Kudus was going to take the penalty, the way the crowd was jeering at him. I was so shocked; I have never seen anything like that.

Moving forward, Ankrah believes the entire sports fraternity must be looked at to ensure not just the Black Stars but other sporting disciplines in Ghana don’t go through such an embarrassing phase.

It's about time, the whole country takes a closer look at the entire Black Stars, soccer, [and] sports, and do a rethink. It's time for a reset.